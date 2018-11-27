Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Owner and CEO of Black Girls Run Jay Ell Alexander joined Richmond Ambassador Angela Bentley to talk about their upcoming event called "Sweat with your sole #TheRemixTour." Jay Ell says the group is a national organization that includes more than 70 running groups across the US aimed at combating the obesity epidemic among women in the African-American community.

The "Sweat with your sole #TheRemixTour" finale event will take place Saturday, December 8th at The Life Church on Bryce Lane in Richmond from 8am - 1pm. You can find out more at https://blackgirlsrun.com/