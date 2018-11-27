× 71-year-old woman rescued after legs stuck in trash compactor

GLEN ALLEN, Va. — A 71-year-old woman is in the hospital after her legs became trapped inside a trash compactor

Henrico County Fire spokesperson Capt. Rob Rowley says that the call came in around 7:50 p.m. Tuesday inside The Legends at Virginia Center on Centerway Dr. and Virginia Center Parkway.

The woman’s legs were freed around 9:30 p.m. According to Henrico Fire, she is stable and in the hospital.

“All the efforts for nearly two hours were focused on getting the woman out,” Capt. Rob Rowley said.

According to witnesses, the woman dropped her keys in the trash compactor and stepped in to get them out.