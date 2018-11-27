× 2 dead after multi-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Caroline County

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. – Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle in Caroline County Tuesday afternoon, Virginia State Police confirms.

The crash occurred on Route 1 near Cedon Road.

No additional information about the crash has been released at this time.

All lanes on Route 1 near Cedon Road are closed. VDOT says Route 1 is expected to be closed for several hours and drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

