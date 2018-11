×

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A fire in the 3000 block of Silverdust Pl. has left nine people displaced, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

The two-alarm fire started in a garage before spreading to the home, causing “extensive damage.”

Two adults and seven children were displaced and will be assisted by the Virginia Red Cross, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

No one was hurt during the fire and Fire Marshals are investigating to determine the cause.

