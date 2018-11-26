Signature Sweet Potato Pie from Nellye Mae’s Cafe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The 17th Street Market is one of the oldest public markets in America, and, after undergoing a major renovation, it will host its Grand Opening November 30th at 5pm. In December, they will host the Holiday Farm and Craft Market. Shawn Davis from Nellye Mae’s Café will be part of the festivities and made her debut in the Virginia This Morning kitchen to show us how to make her grandmother’s signature Sweet Potato Pie.

The market is located at 100 N. 17th Street in Richmond. The Holiday Farm and Craft Market will be held Thursday, December 6th and Thursday, December 13th from 4:00pm-7:00pm. For more information, you can visit www.enrichmond.org.

{THIS SEGMENT FEATURING THE 17TH STREET FARMERS MARKET IS SPONSORED BY THE ENRICHMOND FOUNDATION}