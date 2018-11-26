Puritan Cleaners collects “Coats for Kids”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - We’re nearing the end of November and the end of Puritan Cleaners “Coats for Kids” program. But there’s still time to donate your coats to families in need throughout the area. This is the last week Puritan Cleaners will be accepting donations, and Gary Glover and Sara Moncrieff from Puritan Cleaners joined us to share those details.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY PURITAN CLEANERS COATS FOR KIDS}