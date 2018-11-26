× Police: Drunk driver slams into Chesterfield Police cruiser, officer injured

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield man is accused of drunk driving and crashing into a marked Chesterfield Police cruiser Sunday morning.

Steven D. Montgomery, 61, was driving a Chevrolet truck when he ran a stop sign and struck the driver’s side of a marked Chesterfield Police cruiser, according to police.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Lewis Road and Bradley Bridge Road at approximately 8:19 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 25.

Police said Montgomery was found to be driving while under the influence. He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI).

The officer who was inside the police cruiser was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

