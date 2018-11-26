Man says broken elevators keeps him confined inside Richmond apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A disabled man said he spent the long holiday weekend stranded in his apartment building because the elevators did not work.

Noland Noel, 59, lives in the Richmond Dairy Apartments on Marshall Street.

He said one of the building's elevators broke several weeks ago. A second elevator, he said, failed on Thanksgiving.

Noel, who suffers from congestive heart failure, kidney failure, emphysema, diabetes, and hypertension said he felt helpless knowing he was vulnerable inside his second floor apartment. He feared for his safety because he said he was unable to access to the building's exits.

"Unless I walk up and down the stairs, which is not good for me in the condition that I'm in," Noel said. "It's even worse for the people who live over me in the building that are in wheelchairs. They couldn't leave either."

Noel said this was not the first time the building experienced elevators problems. He said while one elevator is consistently broken, a second is often shut down at night for security reasons.

On Monday, residents found apology notes left on their doors.

The notes read, in part, that building managers were sorry an elevator fix took so long, saying parts had to be ordered.

The company that manages the Richmond Dairy Apartments has not responded to the CBS 6 Problem Solvers request for an interview.