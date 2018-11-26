Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Martha O'Keefe brought some beautiful nativity pieces from around the world into our studio for a taste of the "No Room at the Inn" exhibit at the Church of the Redeemer. Proceeds from the exhibit are used to build homes for those in need in Haiti. Martha said the church has already built fifteen homes!

The 11th Annual, "No Room at the Inn" exhibit kicks off with a gala preview Friday, November 30th from 7pm - 10pm. Tickets for the gala are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. All ages are invited to see the

display on Saturday, December 1st and Sunday, December 2nd from 9am - 4pm. Tickets for the weekend are $5 for adults and $1 for 18 and under.

For more information go to www.churchredeemer.org/no-room or email noroom@churchredeemer.org