RICHMOND, Va. -- Spiders fans' worst fear was confirmed Monday, as former St. Christopher's standout Nick Sherod suffered a torn ACL in the Spiders loss to Hampton and is done for the year.

Sherod was averaging 17.6 points per game and was the University of Richmond's active leader in points, rebounds, and minutes played.

He will be eligible for a medical redshirt, which will give him two years of eligibility remaining when he returns to the court.