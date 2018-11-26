× New Kent teacher, coach charged with crimes against children

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — A former New Kent County teacher and sports coach was arrested on Monday and charged with crimes against children.

Matthew Spencer Duckworth, 40, was indicted by a New Kent County Grand Jury on November 19 on five counts of use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children.

At the time of the alleged incidents, Duckworth was a Biology teacher at New Kent High School and served as a coach for several school sports teams including girls field hockey and tennis.

Investigators say the alleged incidents involve one underage victim.

Duckworth is no longer employed by the New Kent County School System.

The indictments came as the result of an intensive investigation by members of the New Kent Sheriff’s Office. Duckworth was arrested Monday morning at approximately 8:30 a.m.

“At this time for the protection of the victim and the integrity of the case there will be no additional details released as this is an ongoing investigation,” New Kent Sheriff Joe McLaughlin said.

Duckworth had been employed with New Kent County Public Schools for more than 17 years, according to New Kent Superintendent David Myers.

Duckworth’s attorney is seeking a bond hearing and asking that it be held Monday afternoon.

Anyone with additional information is about this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Brent Thomas at 804 966-9500.

This is a developing story. Anyone with additional information can send news tips. photos, and video here.