Woman urges neighbors to install security cameras outside Richmond homes

RICHMOND, Va. -- Homeowners near McGuire VA Hospital are on alert after home surveillance video captured several people attempting to break into cars and sheds on McGuire Drive.

A homeowner sent the video -- recorded over Thanksgiving weekend -- to CBS 6.

It showed a two men in the homeowner's driveway.

The pair attempted to break into a neighbor's shed, the homeowner said.

A second video showed a different person checking the doors of a car parked in the driveway.

Both incidents happened after 1 a.m. Sunday along the 3500 block of McGuire Drive, just behind the VA hospital.

The homeowner reported the incident to Richmond Police. Detectives are investigating.

The homeowner said they sent the video to CBS 6 to help spread the word that people living in area need to remain on guard.

In the past month, more than 20 thefts, robberies, or break-ins have been reported in the area, online incident report data showed.

Meriah Crawford lives near the weekend incidents and said her home was broken into twice last April.

"Two break-ins at my house. They were three days apart," she said. "They kicked the back door in."

Police arrested teenagers responsible for those break-ins, Crawford said; however, her car and crawlspace have also been targeted in the seven years she has lived here.

Despite her experiences, Crawford said she loved the neighborhood and her neighbors. She said she had no plans to leave, but does give her neighbors some advice about protecting their things.

"New people moved in recently, and I warned them about maybe getting a security system and be super careful about what's left out and in their vehicle," Crawford said.

Richmond Police asked anyone with information about the attempted break-ins or any other incident in the area to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.