× KISS to hit Virginia twice on ‘final tour ever’

RICHMOND, Va. — Legendary rock band KISS will perform in Virginia twice during their 2019 END OF THE ROAD TOUR — billed as their “final tour ever.”

Among the 25 new dates announced Monday were an August 11 concert at Jiffy Lube Live in Bristow and an August 13 tour stop at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach.

“VIP packages on sale 11/27 at 10 a.m.,” the band announced, “KISS Army presale begins 11/28 at 9 a.m. local and general onsale begins 12/3 at 10 a.m. local.”

Click here for more information.