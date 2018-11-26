Kitchen mistake sparks West End apartment fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A mistake made in the kitchen sparked a fire that burned a West End apartment, according to Henrico Fire Captain Rob Rowley.

"Unattended cooking continues to be a leading cause of fire in the county as well as the entire metro region," Rowley said. "Henrico Fire reminds residents to turn off the stove if you must leave the kitchen."

The fire, reported at 1:40 a.m. Monday, damaged the apartment along the 2500 block of Kilpeck Drive.

That's near Mayland and Parham roads.

"When firefighters arrived, smoke and flames were shooting from the first-floor window of a two-story townhome," Rowley said. "Firefighters quickly entered the home to extinguish the blaze and ensure that no one was trapped inside."

No one was hurt as firefighters brought the fire under control.

