Healthier Holiday Dishes

RICHMOND, Va - Jessica DeLuise, MHS PA-C of Eat Your Way to Wellness, LLC kept all the flavor but slashed the calories in an array of dishes perfect for our holiday spreads. She demonstrated how to make a brown rice stuffing that will wow your guests!  Jessica has some great tips on her website athttps://www.jessicadeluise.com/