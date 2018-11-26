Parents! Here’s your chance to ask questions about Hanover elementary school consolidation

ASHLAND, Va. — Hanover school leaders plan to discuss the consolidation of Clay and Gandy Elementary schools at a community information session.

“Funding for the construction of a new elementary school on the current John M. Gandy site is scheduled to be available on July 1, 2022, as part of the School Board’s long-term capital facilities plan,” a spokesperson for the school system said. “Several presenters will provide information about the anticipated process leading up to the design and construction of the new school. Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions related to this project.”

The meeting is scheduled for November 27, from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Hanover School Board Room at 200 Berkley Street in Ashland.