‘Loving community’ wraps arms around family who lost everything in Chesterfield fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The community has come to the aid of a Chesterfield family who lost their home and belongings to a fire.

The cause of the Monday morning fire that damaged the family's Fox Branch Lane remained under investigation.

The fire started in the garage, Chesterfield Fire and EMS spokesperson Jason Elmore said.

Two adults, two children, and two dogs were impacted by the fire.

"We are forever grateful that everyone is okay, but now we need to ask for your help with getting the family the immediate support they need," a family friend wrote on a GoFundMe page. "These are the most giving, wonderful, kind, generous people you will ever meet and would literally give the shirts off their backs for a stranger. They have absolutely nothing at this point, so anything you can do to help support is greatly appreciated."

More than $12,000 was raised in a matter of hours Monday.

"Please help us wrap our arms around them as a loving community of friends and family," the family friend continued.