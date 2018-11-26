× Driver of mail truck dies after medical emergency, fatal crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – A Chesterfield woman driving a U.S. Post Office Mail Truck was killed after experiencing a medical emergency behind the wheel.

The one-vehicle crash occurred Friday, Nov. 23 in the area of Olde Stonegate Road and Salisbury Road at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Police said the driver, identified as Beverly L. Sublett, 54, rolled backwards off the shoulder of the road, struck a mailbox and came to rest in a landscape bed.

Sublett was transported to a local hospital. She succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, Nov. 25.

An investigation into the crash indicates that Sublett was experiencing a medical emergency at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.