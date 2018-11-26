× Why Carolina Ale House closed in Short Pump

SHORT PUMP, Va. — One thousand and one days after it opened it Short Pump, the Carolina Ale House sports bar and restaurant has closed.

The restaurant posted the news on Facebook.

“Carolina Ale House gives thanks for our friends and neighbors of Short Pump for the last few years of business. We have loved being a part of this amazing community,” the post read. “Sadly, we have made the difficult business decision to close our Short Pump location.”

Kat Goldfaden, Director of Brands of LM Restaurant Hospitality Management for Carolina Ale House, said sales at the Short Pump location “were not there to sustain this location.”

She said they hoped to open another Carolina Ale House in metro-Richmond, in the future.

The company added it would work with employees who lost their jobs around the holidays.

“All employees in good standing will have the opportunity to apply for open positions in other locations and will receive support,” a spokesperson commented on the Facebook page. “We will also be donating usable food and produce to the local food bank.”

Carolina Ale House opened at West Broad Village in February 2016. It replaced Mimi’s Café, which closed in 2014.

