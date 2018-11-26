Candace and Bill brighten Lamplighter to kick-off CBS 6 Month of Giving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- It's the season of giving in Richmond as the CBS 6 Month of Giving is upon us.

We kicked things off at Lamplighter Coffee Roasters in Richmond where Candace Burns and Bill Fitzgerald surprised some customers by picking up their tabs.

"It’s great to meet people and give them an unexpected gift!" Candace said. "The look of surprise and appreciation on their faces is always inspiring, then, hearing them promise to continue the trend and help a stranger brings an even better feeling! We really have no idea the kind of ripple effects one nice gesture will create. It’s good to be kind."

"The smiles and the gratitude that, in some cases, came from just the gift of a single coffee, made the hour or so we spent there, a real delight," Bill added. "And owner Noelle Archibald was about as chill as they come, despite Candace, photographer Chris Munnings and I traipsing around her establishment in the late afternoon. In short, it felt less like work and more like hanging out at a really cool coffeeshop with friends you didn’t know you have!"

