Talented Alex seeks a forever family

RICHMOND, Va. -- Alex is quite talented as he dances, raps, and is able to be very creative with his clothing selection. He has an uncanny ability to make others feel good about themselves when they are facing challenging moments in their lives.

Alex is balanced and sensitive in his approach to engaging others from a different cultural or environmental background.

Alex, 16, hopes to become a famous entertainer and be able to influence others through his natural to entertain.

He is able to communicate effectively about what he does and doesn’t desire. Alex is very much goal-driven and has the ability to overcome any difficult situation that may arise in his path toward success. Alex will thrive in an adoptive placement that shows a strong family bond and will allow him to remain connected with his biological family.

In Virginia, we have hundreds of children who are ready for foster to adoption. In other words, these children are ready to find their permanent and loving forever families. As Connecting Hearts – A Deborah J Johnston Charity, celebrates National Adoption Month, our “30 Kids in 30 Days” initiative is to bring awareness to 30 kids or sibling who are available for forever homes, but also to shed light on the other almost 700 children who may not be seen. Our kids are all ages and races, they were put in foster care due to no fault of their own. To learn more and becoming a foster to adoption parent(s) click here.