Man stabbed after quarrel near McGuire VA Medical Center

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed following a dispute in South Richmond Sunday night.

Capt. Michael Bender Jr. said officers were called to Chapel Drive and McGuire Drive near McGuire VA Medical Center for a report of a stabbing just after 8:35 p.m.

“Upon arrival, the units were able to locate a victim who stated that he was attacked by a known assailant after an argument,” Bender said.

Police said the man was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information about the crime is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.