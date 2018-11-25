Gunman opens fire on man who left Southside club

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Richmond's Southside that sent a man to the hospital.

Richmond Police said the shooting happened in the 500 block of East 34th Street.

The victim told investigators someone started following him after he left a club around 3:45 a.m.

As the victim began to run, police said the gunman opened fire and shot him in the shoulder.

A relative took the man to the hospital. He was treated and later released.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.