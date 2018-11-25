VIDEO: Pregnant woman attacked in Spotsylvania Towne Center parking lot
Charlottesville car attack murder trial underway
When another shot of cold air arrives this week

Gunman opens fire on man who left Southside club

Posted 11:36 pm, November 25, 2018, by , Updated at 12:01AM, November 26, 2018

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating an early morning shooting on Richmond's Southside that sent a man to the hospital.

Richmond Police said the shooting happened in the 500 block of East 34th Street.

The victim told investigators someone started following him after he left a club around 3:45 a.m.

As the victim began to run, police said the gunman opened fire and shot him in the shoulder.

A relative took the man to the hospital. He was treated and later released.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.