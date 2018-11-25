× Police officer killed in crash responding to Winchester fight call

WINCHESTER, Va. — Winchester Police Officer Hunter Edwards died Sunday morning, hours after he crashed while responding to a Saturday night fight call, according to Winchester Police.

Edwards, 30, crashed on West Jubal Drive, just blocks from the S. Loudoun Street call to which he was responding. The crash was reported at about 10:50 p.m. Saturday. The cause of the single-vehicle crash remains under investigation.

“This is going to be a very difficult time for Hunter’s family and for each of us,” Winchester Police Chief John Piper said. “Take care of yourselves; take care of each other.”

Edwards is survived by a wife and stepson. He was a four-year veteran of the Winchester Police Department.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips here.