Fleeing truck driver crashes near 288 during police pursuit

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — A pickup truck driver suffered minor injuries after he crashed near Route 288 in Goochland Saturday night. He crashed while fleeing police, according to a Virginia State Police spokesperson.

“A Virginia State Police trooper observed a 2002 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck driven by a male subject, traveling at a high rate of speed, eastbound I-64 at the 170 mile marker. The trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop with his emergency equipment activated, but the driver refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated,” according to the State Police spokesperson. “The trooper pursued the Chevrolet pickup to southbound Route 288 until the Chevrolet crashed off of Route 6 and Creekmore Road at approximately 10:39 p.m.”

The driver was taken into custody and charges against him are pending an investigation.

The incident was reported at about 10:31 p.m. Saturday, November 24.

