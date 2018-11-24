Girl crashes stolen car into Richmond building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The girl police said stole a car that was left running on Richmond's Northside has been hospitalized after crashing the vehicle into a building Saturday night.

Capt. Michael Bender Jr. said with Richmond Police said the unattended car was reported stolen from the 2400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue at 6:45 p.m.

Then an officer in a marked cruiser spotted the vehicle in the Gilpin Court neighborhood at 7:06 p.m.

Bender said the juvenile sped off before she lost control and crashes into a building in the 1500 block of Brook Road.

"The driver was apprehended after the accident and transported to a local hospital," Bender said.

Police said the juvenile is facing charges of theft, felony eluding as well as additional traffic violations.

Officials said an inspector will check the building to make sure it is safe and can be occupied.

"Please turn your car off, lock the doors and take your keys. Don’t become a victim of auto theft," RPDCaptainMike tweeted with a photo of the damage.

