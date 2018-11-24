Cory Davis Missing: Family thinks Henrico teen may be in Louisa

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The family of a missing 15-year-old boy is asking the public to be on the lookout for him in Henrico County’s West End.

Henrico Police confirmed Cory Davis was reported missing from his Tuckahoe home Monday by his mother.

Lt. Richard Cosby with Henrico Police said he he may be “staying with people that they know,” but that officers did not find him when they checked several locations.

“Officers continue to check areas that he is known to frequent, and coordinate their efforts with School Resource Officers,” Cosby said.

Henrico Police officials also notified Virginia State Police.

Davis is described as white male who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Family members said he was last seen wearing a black Columbia jacket with a blue American Eagle hoodie, blue jeans and black Adidas tennis shoes.

Those family members believe he may be in the Zion Crossroads area of Louisa County.

If you have seen him or have information that could help investigators call Henrico County Police at 804-501-5000.

