3 displaced, 2 pets killed in Chester trailer fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Crews are on scene investigating the cause of a fire that left two pets dead and three people displaced Saturday afternoon.

Crews responded to a call for a fire in a single wide trailer at the Bermuda Estates Trailer Park on Jefferson Davis Highway just before 1:30 p.m. The fire took 40 minutes to get under control.

Officials say a dog and a cat died from smoke inhalation in the fire and that three adults were displaced. They are being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.