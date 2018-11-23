Storm will bring rain and some icy weather Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A storm system will spread rain into the area early Saturday. While temperatures a bit above the surface will be warming up, cold air will hang in place near the ground.

The metro and points east should be fine, but there is the potential for some sleet and freezing rain between about 3 a.m. and noon for areas well west of I-95. Temperatures there may be near or just below freezing through late morning.

Some brief and patchy freezing rain or sleet is possible west of Richmond, but the threat increases near and west of Route 15.

A light accumulation is possible across the western third of the state, and a winter weather advisory is in effect for icy spots on untreated surfaces.

This is our coldest and most aggressive computer model, showing the potential for a very light accumulation in light pink. A glaze of ice is more likely across western and southwestern Virginia, where accumulations will be closer to 0.10".

Temperatures will increase from the morning into the early afternoon, ending the freezing rain threat to the west.

We will see periods of steady rain Saturday afternoon, and over 1/2" is possible. Afternoon highs will range from the lower 40s northwest to the lower 60s southeast. Richmond will be in the mid 50s. Rain should turn more scattered during the evening.

Sunday will be dry and warmer with highs around 60°.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links