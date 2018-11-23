Police have ‘strong leads’ in Thanksgiving shooting in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Police are investigating after gunfire hits a Chesterfield home on Thanksgiving.

Chesterfield Police officials said at least one shot hit a home in the 5200 block of Lockberry Ridge Drive off of Salem Church Road around 9 p.m. on Thursday.

Officials said that no one was hurt and that investigators have strong leads in this case.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

