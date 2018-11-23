Police responding to Henrico drunk and disorderly call find man critically injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting that left a man critically injured at a home in an eastern Henrico neighborhood Friday night.

Henrico Police responded to a call for a drunk and disorderly individual at a home along Medlock Road in Woodlawn Terrace in Sandston at 9:35 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are investigating the shooting as a "domestic situation."

Officers at the scene said there is no threat to the public.

No one was in custody at last check.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit a tip online at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smart phones may also be used. All three Crime Stoppers methods of contact are anonymous.