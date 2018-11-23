Day aims to show ‘love conquers all’ in Virginia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- An event designed solely on accepting others took place in Richmond Friday morning.

Nov. 23 has been designated "I am My brother's and sister's keeper Day" in Virginia.

Del. Delores McQuinn organized the recognition of the day, which is to promote acceptance and mutual understanding regardless of race and ideology, at the slave reconciliation statue downtown.

"I just want to say we do live in a sad and sick world. We really do,” NAACP Richmond Branch President James E. "J.J." Minor III said. “There's so much hate going on, but please know that good outweighs the bad and love conquers all."

Friday marked the first commemoration of the day after a House joint resolution was passed during the General Assembly session earlier this year.