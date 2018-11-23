🎅Grand Marshal, theme revealed for Dominion Energy Christmas Parade next Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. — Snoopy will lead off the 35th annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Broad Street in Richmond next Saturday morning.

The parade begins at 10 a.m. and runs until noon on Dec. 1. The parade route is between the Science Museum of Virginia and 7th Street.

The theme of this year’s parade is “The Magic of Christmas,” so be on the lookout for colorful floats and whimsical characters from memorable holiday stories, as well as Legendary Santa.

Parade organizers said the beloved Peanuts character Snoopy, who will appear courtesy of Kings Dominion’s WinterFest, is the perfect choice for Grand Marshal because of this year’s theme.

“We’re so pleased to mark our 35th year with a cool and classic Peanuts character that children of all ages can enjoy,” Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation President Hunter A. Applewhite said. “It’s always a treat to sponsor this cherished holiday tradition that brings back happy childhood memories and makes new ones for Richmond families.”

WTVR CBS 6 will broadcast the parade live on television and stream the parade on WTVR.com beginning at 10 a.m. [BONUS: Click here for the parade line-up.]

The parade will also be rebroadcast on CBS 6 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Christmas Day.

The tradition attracts tens of thousands of people from across the state and thousands more tune in for the TV and online broadcasts.

