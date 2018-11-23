Man’s body found in rowboat on Swiftcreek Reservoir

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities have recovered a missing man's body from boat on Swiftcreek Reservoir in Chesterfield County Friday afternoon.

Chesterfield Police were called to the 4800 block of Woolridge Road around 1:55 p.m. for a missing person's report.

Police said the man went out on the reservoir around 9:30 a.m.

Crime Insider sources said that the man’s wife called 911 to report her husband missing around 1:30 p.m.

Dive crews were dispatched, because the woman feared her husband may have fallen into the water, those Crime Insider sources said.

However, Lt. Jason Elmore with Chesterfield Fire and EMS said friends out searching the reservoir found the victim unresponsive in his rowboat on the water.

"This preliminary appears to be a medical issue and there is nothing suspicious at this time," Elmore said.

Police are conducting a death investigation.

No additional details were available at last check.

