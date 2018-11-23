Black Friday shoppers hit Central Virginia malls: ‘It’s a big tradition’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- It was a busy morning for shoppers hunting for Black Friday deals across the nation and in Central Virginia.

CBS 6 reporter Ashley Lewis started her day at the mall in Short Pump Town Center before she headed to Chesterfield Towne Center.

Many shoppers braving the cold and crowds looking for deep savings said they were expecting chaos, but for the most part everything went smoothly.

“My family and I go Black Friday shopping and it’s a big tradition. We start at 5 a.m. we just hit all the stores," one woman said.

In Short Pump, hundreds of shoppers packed the Target store when it opened at 7 a.m.

People also lined up at Best Buy to save on electronics.

“I got a TV today and it just so happened my 10-year-old TV went out on me the other day," he said. "It was great timing for Black Friday.”

Despite the long lines, customers described the experience as organized chaos.

“It was pretty calm, but for everybody else probably chaotic, because they’re looking for stuff that everybody is looking for,” said another shopper.

When shoppers were asked if they preferred Black Friday or Cyber Monday deals, there was a mix of answers.

One woman who happened to be shopping on Black Friday, but not looking for deals, said she prefers Cyber Monday and has not "done Black Friday in years.”

“Cyber Monday because I don’t have to get dressed up," another shopper at Chesterfield Towne Center said. "I can stay in my pajamas."

Other shoppers disagreed.

“I like Black Friday because I like to actually be out in the action," another shopper said. "I like to try on clothes versus buying them online.”

Most shoppers said the lines were longer and the stores were busier on Black Friday than on Thanksgiving night.

Wallet Hub projected shoppers will spend just over $1,000 over the holiday weekend.