Why Richmond animal shelter kennels are empty this Thanksgiving holiday

RICHMOND, Va. — Officials with Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) are counting their blessings during the Thanksgiving holiday.

That is because families are fostering all of the shelter’s 92 homeless pets over Thanksgiving.

“Thank you to our incredible staff and volunteers for working extra hours helping to process so many foster applications, to our network of supporters for helping to spread the word about this program and to the wonderful families that opened up their heart and home to a homeless RACC pet,” officials posted on the RACC Facebook page Wednesday afternoon. “We are walking through empty, quiet kennels, thanking all of you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The foster initiative idea was posted on the shelter’s Facebook page on Tuesday, Nov. 13. Since then, their post has been shared more than 3,200 times.

The shelter offered to provide pet food, crates and other necessities for the foster families.

That initial post is full of comments and pics about “foster fails” from past years that will melt your heart.

“We did this last year and ended up with this amazing guy! (“Knucklehead” who is now “Dudley”),” Becky Kish wrote. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to meet your new best friend!!”

The shelter is closed through Saturday 24 and will reopen Sunday from 12 to 4 p.m.

If you would like to donate to help cover the costs of medical treatment and rehab for dogs and cats, click here. Donations can be made via PayPal at Savinglives@raccfoundation.

Scroll down to check out some of the shelter’s adorable pets being fostered for the holiday.