Man knocked on relative’s door before trying to steal TV on Thanksgiving, police say

HOPEWELL, Va. -- One man has been arrested and another man is on the run after an alleged assault and armed robbery attempt in Hopewell on Thanksgiving morning.

Hopewell Police said officers were called to the 400 Block of Davisville Place for a shots fired report at 1 a.m.

As officers canvassed the area, Capt. Greg Taylor with Hopewell Police said 49-year-old Khalil Sharrief Pettaway was arrested on a charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a concealed firearm.

Taylor said that as the arrest was taking place, a relative of Pettaway came forward and said that he and another man had assaulted and tried to rob him.

"A follow-up investigation of the robbery revealed that the victim was at his residence when there was a knock at the front door," Taylor said. "Upon answering, the victim encountered two offenders who forced their way into the residence and attempted to steal his television. A struggle ensued at which time one of the offenders produced a firearm and fired a single shot."

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries during the struggle. No one was injured in the shooting.

Pettaway was arrested and charged with robbery, discharge firearm in occupied dwelling, possession firearm by felon, concealed weapon, reckless handling of firearm, use of firearm in the commission of a felony and attempted malicious wounding.

Pettaway is being held without bond at the Riverside regional Jail.

The second suspect was described as a black male last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Lead Detective David Hirn at 804-541-2222 or the Hopewell/Prince George Crime Solvers hotlines in Hopewell at 804-541-2202 or in Prince George County at 733-2777. You can also provide a tip anonymously via the P3tips app.