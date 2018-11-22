Henrico, Fredericksburg teens arrested in Stafford gas station homicide

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Authorties said two suspects wanted for a fatal shooting at a gas station in Stafford County last weekend were apprehended in Pennsylvania.

Amanda Vicinanzo with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said 18-year-old Jules Morgan of Henrico and 19-year-old Jonathan Wrenn of Fredericksburg nabbed near Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, with the help of the U.S. Marshals Service, on Wednesday.

The pair were wanted for the homicide that happened at the Exxon Station/Mr. B’s Market on Warrenton Road in Stafford County on Sunday, Nov. 18.

Morgan faces charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Wrenn faces charges for accessory after the fact (murder).

Deputies said tips from the public “directly contributed” to the arrest of the suspects.

Officials said the crime remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can submit a news tip here.