Giving Heart serves Thanksgiving feast to 2,600-plus people

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond Convention Center was transformed into a sanctuary of love as thousands of people from all backgrounds and walks of life gave thanks on Thursday.

Officials with Giving Heart organization said more than 2,600 people turned out for their annual Giving Heart Community Thanksgiving Feast.

Giving Heart officials said that besides for the meals, free shoes, coats, flu shots and haircuts will be available for those in need.

"I want them to take away that they've got something to eat and if they're full they can go back for seconds. That they've met some new friends, they'll be able to share time with people here and they can get resources," Food Coordinator Stan Wright said.

In the season of giving, many volunteers said they were happy to make a difference in the community.

This is the 13th year the Giving Heart has hosted the free meal.

