Why these Fort Lee soldiers will never forget first Army Thanksgiving

FORT LEE, Va. -- Soldiers marched in step to the Fort Lee dining facility Thursday with little idea of what was in store for them on Thanksgiving.

After just four months in the US Army, most are recently out of basic training and new to Fort Lee.

But Army officials have a big surprise for their soldiers.

Like most walking in, they're surprised to see the facility decorated. On the menu: turkey, ham, prime rib, crab legs, all the sides, all the trimmings and even apple cider and eggnog.

Officers and NCOs, the Chain of Command serving the troops is a long-standing Army tradition, which is taken seriously.

The century-old Army tradition that also comes with some amazing food. Check out what was on the menu:

Roast Turkey – 3,725 lbs.

Smoked Turkey Drumstick – 2,500 lbs.

Prime Rib of Beef – 4,750 lbs.

Baked Ham – 4,250 lbs.

Barbecued Spare Ribs – 2,500 lbs.

Boiled King Crab Legs – 3,425 lbs.

Glazed Cornish Hens – 2,750 lbs.

Shrimp Cocktail – 3,720 lbs.

Baked Macaroni and Cheese – 6,500 servings

Sweet Potato Casserole – 4,000 servings

Candied Sweet Potatoes – 3,500 servings

Green Beans – 6,500 servings

Black-Eyed Peas – 3,500 servings

Corn on the Cob – 3,500 servings

Collard Greens – 6,500 servings

Dinner Rolls – 4,500 servings

Corn Bread – 7,500 servings

Assorted Cakes – 7,500 serving

Assorted Pies – 7,500 servings

Assorted Fresh Fruits – More than 10,000 lbs.

According to most soldiers with decades in the service, these soldiers will never forget their first Thanksgiving in the Army.