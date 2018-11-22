✨Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights illumination is Friday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va.– The holiday tradition Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden kicks off Friday with the illumination.

The incredible display features one million twinkling lights, handcrafted botanical decorations, model trains, holiday dinners, firepit with s’mores and hot chocolate (for purchase); nightly family activities and more.

This year’s theme is Bringing Art to Light features famous works of art that come alive in the garden. The exhibition will re-interpret works of art in a spectrum of sparkling color, inviting guests to discover how sculpture, dance, music and paintings are informed by the natural world.

“Visitors will wander through a festive landscape alight in glimmering radiance and delight in handcrafted botanical decorations, all designed to illuminate nature and her power to inspire,” organizers said.

The display runs Friday, Nov. 23, 2018 – Monday, Jan. 7, 2019 from 5 – 10 p.m. (The garden is closed on Dec. 24 and 25).

Tickets cost $13 adults, $11 seniors (age 55+), $8 children (ages 3 – 12), Free for children under age 3, $7: Garden members, $5: Child on Garden Membership (ages 3 – 18).

