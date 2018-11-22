× Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights

RICHMOND, Va.– Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights

Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights is a holiday tradition featuring one million twinkling lights, handcrafted botanical decorations, model trains, holiday dinners, firepit with s’mores and hot chocolate (for purchase); nightly family activities & more. The Event runs Nov. 23, 2018 – Jan. 7, 2019 (Closed Dec. 24 & 25). Opens Friday, November 23 – Monday, January 7, 2019, 5:00 pm – 10:00 pm

This year them is Bringing Art to Light, famous works of art will come alive during Dominion Energy GardenFest of Lights. The exhibition will re-interpret well-known works of art in a spectrum of sparkling color, inviting guests to discover how sculpture, dance, music and paintings are informed by the natural world. Visitors will wander through a festive landscape alight in glimmering radiance and delight in handcrafted botanical decorations, all designed to illuminate nature and her power to inspire. Learn about Dominion Energy GardenFest Illumination night on November 23, 2018.

Ticket Pricing $13 adults, $11 seniors (age 55+), $8 children (ages 3 – 12), Free for children under age 3, $7: Garden members, $5: Child on Garden Membership (ages 3 – 18). For more information visit https://www.lewisginter.org/event/dominion-gardenfest-of-lights/

2018_Dominion Energy GardeFest of Lights display inspired by Georgia O’Keefe

Lewis Ginter GardenFest of Lights © Caroline Martin Photography054

Eating s’mores by Scott Elmquist

2018_Dominion Energy GardeFest of Lights Quilt of Lights by Tom Hennessy