Turkey Trot benefits play park for kids with disabilities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Hundreds of runners and walkers braved the cold Thanksgiving morning for the 7th annual Colonial Heights Turkey Trot.

More than 800 runners and walkers pre-registered for the event, which is organized by the Colonial Heights Chamber of Commerce.

Part of the registration money goes to one of five schools designated by the person running.

Part of this year’s proceeds will also benefit Maddie's Magnificent Play Park.

“Children with disabilities will be able to go this park and play with the swing sets and the slides and all of the other playground equipment,” Colonial Heights Chamber of Commerce Executive Director John Brandt said.

The first one-mile walker made it across the finish line in just over 15 minutes.

The first runner finishing the 5K made it back in just over 17 minutes.

More than 1,100 people took part in the event in 2017.