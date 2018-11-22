14 curious stats about Thanksgiving

Want to show your friends and family how smart you are this Thanksgiving?

Here’s a list of turkey-related stats, facts and tidbits.

$21.71 — This year’s average cost for a 16-pound turkey in the United States, down 3% from 2017 and the lowest since 2014, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s most recent annual survey.

$48.90 — The average cost this year to serve 10 people a Thanksgiving feast, a 22-cent decrease from last year.

42.5 million — Turkeys produced this year in Minnesota, the largest turkey producing state, out of a total of 240 million raised in the United States.

23 — Years since the faux-meat “Holiday Roast” by Tofurky made its debut in 1995.

42 — The percentage of people who eat their Thanksgiving meal between 1-3 p.m., according to Statista.

17 — Ridges on a 14-ounce can of Ocean Spray Jellied Cranberry Sauce.

155 — Years since President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday in 1863.

397 — Years since the first Thanksgiving feast took place, in Plymouth, Massachusetts, in 1621. A good harvest led Plymouth Colony Gov. William Bradford to plan a three-day festival to give thanks.

91 — Members of the Wampanoag tribe who joined in at the first Thanksgiving feast.

7,519 — People who signed Butterball Turkey Talk-Line’s petition on Change.org, calling for an official Thanksgiving turkey emoji.

98 — Years since NFL games were first played on Thanksgiving Day, in 1920.

3.5 million — Spectators expected to line the streets of New York City to watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

54.3 million — Americans that AAA projects will travel 50-plus miles this Thanksgiving, the highest volume since 2005.

164 million — Consumers planning to shop over Thanksgiving weekend this year, including an estimated 116 million shoppers on Black Friday, according to the National Retail Federation.