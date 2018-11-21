Armed robber holds up teens in Chesterfield park on first day of Thanksgiving break

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Two teenagers on their first day off from school for Thanksgiving break were robbed at gunpoint in a Chesterfield park Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened while the teens were walking in Rockwood Park around 1:30 p.m. when a robber armed with a gun demanded their phones, Crime Insider sources said.

"Especially with a firearm, I'm guessing maybe it was in a wooded area or something,” Saroun Sam said. “I know I bring my kids on those paths when we ‘Geocast.’”

The pair reported the crime once they got home to Spring Run Road near Qualla Road since Crime Insider sources said the victims had to wait to call 911 since the thief took their phones.

"I think around the holidays, people are looking for a little come up, so you've got to be watchful," Sam warned.

Crime Insider sources said the teenage victims were shaken up, but not hurt and that one victim gave police a good description of the suspect.

Chesterfield Police and detectives are now working the robbery.

Parents who bring their kids to Rockwood Park to unwind said the crime is a good reminder to be vigilant.

"We just bring the kids here to have a good time and let their energy out and have fun," said Sara Chadouli, who was at the park Wednesday afternoon. "And it's a safe place, usually."

Additionally, police confirmed another robbery at an Arby's on Midlothian near Chippenham Parkway. But that suspect was caught within 45 minutes.

However, Crime Insider sources said they do not believe the crimes are related.