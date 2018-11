Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va – Sharon Rae North accompanied by some of Richmond’s talented musicians returned to the Virginia This Morning studio for a soulful performance of "It's Probably Me" written by Eric Clapton and Michael Kamen.

You can see Sharon perform live on New Year's Eve at Bobby "Black Hat's" New Year's Eve Blues Spectacular. That will be on Monday, December 31st at Kimball Theatre in Williamsburg.