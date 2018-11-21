× Short Pump Town Center prepares for Black Friday, releases store hours

RICHMOND, Va. — As the largest shopping day of the year looms, stores at Short Pump Town Center are preparing for the massive crowds that Black Friday is guaranteed to bring.

Some stores in the mall will open their doors as early as 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving day, looking to get a jump on the biggest shopping day of the year.

The mall says they will be prepared for the large crowds, but Director of Marketing Pam Howland says that it’s all part of the fun.

“It’s so much fun. It’s crazy, it’s busy but you know it’s not too overwhelming where you fell like you cannot come out. It’s a great family friendly day,” Howland said.

Many of the mall’s shops will have different hours on Thursday and Friday.

The Town Center has a map on opening times posted on their website and Facebook page.