People around the country donate to pay off fallen Hanover firefighter’s mortgage

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- People all over the country have come to aid of the family of a fallen Hanover County firefighter, donating money to pay off the mortgage of Lieutenant Brad Clark.

Clark died while responding to an accident during tropical storm Michael.

Now, the "Tunnels to Towers Foundation" has contributed $100,000 to help Clark's widow and children. Since the donation, people from across the country sent in donations to cover the remaining balance.

Clark's wife, Melanie, says it is a miracle for their family.

"What a relief," Clark's wife Melanie said. "Every room holds a tremendous amount of memories and our love is in every room of the house and every corner of the house, so be able to stay and enjoy that is unbelievable."