Driver hits woman who was sleeping on Route 1

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway after the driver of a 2015 Ford F350 struck a woman who was sleeping on Route 1 in Caroline County, according to Virginia State Police.
The woman was flown to the hospital Wednesday morning with life-threatening injuries.
"[She was] wrapped in a sleeping bag and blanket was sleeping on the paved portion of the roadway on the northbound side of Route 1," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.
Lanes in that area were blocked as police investigated.
The incident was first reported at about 5:30 a.m.
This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here
37.959790 -77.547301