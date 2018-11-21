Driver hits woman who was sleeping on Route 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. -- An investigation is underway after the driver of a 2015 Ford F350 struck a woman who was sleeping on Route 1 in Caroline County, according to Virginia State Police.

The woman was flown to the hospital Wednesday morning with life-threatening injuries.

"[She was] wrapped in a sleeping bag and blanket was sleeping on the paved portion of the roadway on the northbound side of Route 1," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said.

Lanes in that area were blocked as police investigated.

The incident was first reported at about 5:30 a.m.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, or video here