Operation Healing Forces honored at Bizarre Bazaar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Every year, the Bizarre Bazaar chooses one charity to sponsor. This year, the honor goes to Operation Healing Forces. Their mission is to support the men and women in the special forces of every branch of the military. Vice Chairman of Operation Healing Forces, Tony Markel, joined us to tell us more about their organization.

This Bizarre Bazaar opens up Wednesday, November 28th at the Richmond Raceway Complex, located at 600 E. Laburnum Avenue in Richmond. On that night, 100% of the proceeds from the Bizarre Bazaar will benefit Operation Healing Forces. For more information, you can visit www.operationhealingforces.org.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY OPERATION HEALING FORCES}